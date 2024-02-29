Roth Capital Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR)

Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital dropped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Asure Software in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 27th. Roth Capital analyst R. Baldry now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Asure Software’s current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Asure Software’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Asure Software from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Asure Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.29.

Asure Software Stock Down 0.6 %

Asure Software stock opened at $8.97 on Thursday. Asure Software has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $17.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asure Software

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 23,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asure Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 11,536 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Asure Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Asure Software by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software and services in the United States. It helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; human resource compliance that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service, applicant tracking, onboarding, and compliance; and Asure Time & Attendance, which provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

