Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target to $377.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $299.00 to $377.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Home Depot from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Home Depot from $387.00 to $386.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Home Depot from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $363.71.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of HD stock opened at $377.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $375.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $356.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $327.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.35. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $379.84.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.36%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Home Depot

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

