Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Price Target to C$3.50

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CHR. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$4.15 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.25 to C$3.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$3.30 to C$3.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$3.90 to C$3.15 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$3.32.

Chorus Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of CHR opened at C$2.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.21. The firm has a market cap of C$422.64 million, a PE ratio of 5.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.41. Chorus Aviation has a 12-month low of C$2.05 and a 12-month high of C$3.55.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$421.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$430.00 million. Chorus Aviation had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 6.61%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chorus Aviation will post 0.3701997 EPS for the current year.

Chorus Aviation Company Profile

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions in the United States and Canada. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services.

