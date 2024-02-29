Royal Bank of Canada Increases Barclays (LON:BARC) Price Target to GBX 265

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 230 ($2.92) to GBX 265 ($3.36) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 56.90% from the stock’s current price.
BARC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 240 ($3.04) to GBX 270 ($3.42) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 180 ($2.28) to GBX 200 ($2.54) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.79) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 238.60 ($3.03).
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BARC
Barclays Stock Performance
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Nigel Higgins acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 139 ($1.76) per share, for a total transaction of £278,000 ($352,612.89). In related news, insider Anna Cross sold 74,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.81), for a total transaction of £105,882.92 ($134,301.01). Also, insider Nigel Higgins acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.76) per share, with a total value of £278,000 ($352,612.89). Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
About Barclays
Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Barclays
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- How to Use Credit Spreads to Make Income from Options
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- Cars.com and Carvana Stock Facing Weaker Consumer Sentiment
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Freshpet Stock: Leading the Pack with Solid Earnings Results
Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.