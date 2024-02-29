Ruffer Investment (LON:RICA) Increases Dividend to GBX 2 Per Share

Ruffer Investment (LON:RICA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Ruffer Investment’s previous dividend of $1.65. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Ruffer Investment Stock Performance

Shares of LON RICA opened at GBX 262.75 ($3.33) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £995.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2,635.00 and a beta of 0.24. Ruffer Investment has a 52-week low of GBX 260.86 ($3.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 310.50 ($3.94). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 266.77 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 267.75.

About Ruffer Investment

Ruffer Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Ruffer AIFM Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests either directly or through other funds in quoted equities or equity related securities and bonds which are issued by corporate issuers, supra-nationals, or government organizations.

