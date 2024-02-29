RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Price Target Raised to $62.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.36% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on RxSight from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on RxSight in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on RxSight from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised RxSight from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on RxSight from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.38.

NASDAQ RXST traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $56.18. 204,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,965. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.94 and a 200 day moving average of $34.94. RxSight has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $58.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.47 and a beta of 1.21.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $28.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.60 million. RxSight had a negative return on equity of 39.77% and a negative net margin of 71.87%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RxSight will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RxSight news, Director Robert Keith Warner sold 14,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $507,715.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,972.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bakker Juliet Tammenoms acquired 4,000 shares of RxSight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.29 per share, with a total value of $205,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,530,493.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Keith Warner sold 14,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $507,715.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,972.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 369,727 shares of company stock valued at $16,076,746. 21.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RxSight by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of RxSight by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RxSight by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RxSight by 1.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of RxSight by 7.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. 66.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RxSight, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

