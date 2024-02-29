Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $2,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 192.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 524.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 2,060.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. 34.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryan Specialty Stock Performance

Shares of RYAN opened at $50.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.53 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.46. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $51.27.

Ryan Specialty Announces Dividend

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $532.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.08 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 180.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RYAN. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ryan Specialty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.63.

Ryan Specialty Profile

(Free Report)

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

See Also

