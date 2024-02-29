Saba Capital Management L.P. Buys Shares of 212,129 Quadro Acquisition One Corp. (NASDAQ:QDRO)

Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Quadro Acquisition One Corp. (NASDAQ:QDRO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 212,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quadro Acquisition One during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,942,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quadro Acquisition One during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,679,000. Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quadro Acquisition One during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,062,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quadro Acquisition One during the third quarter valued at approximately $903,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quadro Acquisition One in the third quarter valued at approximately $899,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Quadro Acquisition One alerts:

Quadro Acquisition One Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QDRO traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.93. The company had a trading volume of 810 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,932. Quadro Acquisition One Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $11.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.80.

Quadro Acquisition One Profile

Quadro Acquisition One Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire, engage in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, contractual control arrangement with, purchase all or substantially various assets of, or engage in any other similar initial business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quadro Acquisition One Corp. (NASDAQ:QDRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quadro Acquisition One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quadro Acquisition One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.