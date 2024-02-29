Saba Capital Management L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI)

Saba Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Free Report) by 44.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,114 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.13% of Oncology Institute worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TOI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Oncology Institute by 89.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 838,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,977,000 after purchasing an additional 395,977 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute during the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute during the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. 23.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oncology Institute news, major shareholder Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 24,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total value of $57,304.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,498 shares in the company, valued at $63,245.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 62,780 shares of company stock valued at $137,838 over the last three months. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Oncology Institute in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock.

Oncology Institute Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TOI traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.94. 19,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.70. The Oncology Institute, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $2.66.

Oncology Institute Profile

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides various medical oncology services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Dispensary, Patient Services, and Clinical Trials & Other. It offers physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient blood product transfusions, and patient support services.

Further Reading

