Saba Capital Management L.P. Has $4.74 Million Stock Holdings in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP)

Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund were worth $4,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 9.8% during the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 4.9% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL increased its position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 4.6% in the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 18,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 8.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:TTP traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.30. The stock had a trading volume of 5,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,918. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.17. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.72 and a 12-month high of $29.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

