Saba Capital Management L.P. Has $5.93 Million Holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ)

Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Free Report) by 70.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,626 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust were worth $5,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPZ. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 10.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 15.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 35.8% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 18,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 31.3% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 77,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 18,363 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust stock traded up 0.07 on Thursday, reaching 14.98. The stock had a trading volume of 34,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,687. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 1 year low of 13.17 and a 1 year high of 16.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is 14.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is 14.72.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th.

In related news, Chairman John P. Sr Calamos, Sr. bought 15,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 14.77 per share, with a total value of 233,558.01. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 49,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 731,233.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust news, VP John S. Koudounis sold 5,400 shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of 14.92, for a total transaction of 80,568.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 369,105.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John P. Sr Calamos, Sr. bought 15,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 14.77 per share, for a total transaction of 233,558.01. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 49,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 731,233.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

