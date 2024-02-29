Saba Capital Management L.P. Invests $305,000 in Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM)

Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 115,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned 0.20% of Bitcoin Depot at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BTM. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Bitcoin Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bitcoin Depot in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Meteora Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bitcoin Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $902,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BTM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bitcoin Depot in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Bitcoin Depot in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

Bitcoin Depot Stock Down 1.6 %

BTM stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,478. Bitcoin Depot Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $11.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.55.

About Bitcoin Depot

Bitcoin Depot Inc owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. It provides users to buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies; and engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering and through its website over the counter trade.

