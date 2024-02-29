Saba Capital Management L.P. Raises Holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Free Report) by 87.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 425,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198,444 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $4,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MHD. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 16.5% during the third quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 29,673 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 1,433,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,782,000 after acquiring an additional 125,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,813 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MHD stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.00. The company had a trading volume of 10,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,856. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.92 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.89 and its 200 day moving average is $11.27.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 5.42%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

