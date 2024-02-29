Saba Capital Management L.P. Sells 21,324 Shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ)

Saba Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,080,083 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 21,324 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II were worth $5,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sykon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the third quarter worth $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the second quarter valued at $56,000.

NCZ stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.87. The company had a trading volume of 173,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,320. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $3.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.83.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

