Saba Capital Management L.P. Sells 34,252 Shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG)

Saba Capital Management L.P. trimmed its stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 79,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,252 shares during the quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BWG. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 22,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 8,375 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 8.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 125,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 9,752 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $1,468,000.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Trading Up 1.2 %

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.42. The stock had a trading volume of 10,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,744. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.86 and a 52-week high of $8.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.95.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.40%.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

Featured Stories

