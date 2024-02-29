Saba Capital Management L.P. Sells 400,000 Shares of Evergreen Co. (NASDAQ:EVGR)

Saba Capital Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of Evergreen Co. (NASDAQ:EVGR – Free Report) by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 412,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400,000 shares during the quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned about 3.78% of Evergreen worth $4,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergreen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,455,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Evergreen in the 3rd quarter worth $637,000. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Evergreen by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,030,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,593,000 after acquiring an additional 60,836 shares in the last quarter. Sea Otter Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Evergreen during the 1st quarter worth $460,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Evergreen during the 1st quarter worth $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Evergreen Stock Performance

EVGR stock remained flat at $11.29 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 47 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,839. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.07 million and a PE ratio of 40.33. Evergreen Co. has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $11.47.

Evergreen Profile

Evergreen Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to complete a business combination target on technology companies involved in artificial intelligence, fintech and financial services, the Metaverse, the Internet of Things, eCommerce, social commerce, and Industry 4.0, as well as the new digital economy in the ASEAN region.

