Saba Capital Management L.P. Sells 500,041 Shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM)

Saba Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM – Free Report) by 47.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 553,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500,041 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.59% of Screaming Eagle Acquisition worth $5,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HGC Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 467,548.0% in the first quarter. HGC Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,402,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,644 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 35.1% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,025,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,403 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 80.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,333,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,659,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCRM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.65. 66,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,928. Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $11.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.53.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

