Saba Capital Management L.P. Sells 52,597 Shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD)

Saba Capital Management L.P. lessened its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Free Report) by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,318 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 52,597 shares during the quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 413,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after buying an additional 81,745 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 511.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 66,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 55,903 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 179,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 50,769 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P lifted its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 243,016 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 48,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $320,000.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PHD traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,329. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.30 and a 52 week high of $9.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.13.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.0925 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.43%.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

