Safe Price Down 57% This Week (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 29th. Safe has a market cap of $31.25 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Safe has traded down 57% against the U.S. dollar. One Safe coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.50 or 0.00002395 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $95.97 or 0.00153290 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00033814 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00019368 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001594 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 1.49940856 USD and is down -51.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

