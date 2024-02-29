Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.37-2.39 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.12-9.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.15 billion. Salesforce also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 9.680-9.760 EPS.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:CRM traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $300.55. 5,370,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,224,241. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $277.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.26. Salesforce has a twelve month low of $162.98 and a twelve month high of $303.83. The company has a market capitalization of $290.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.06, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Salesforce will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Salesforce from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Salesforce from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Salesforce from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $277.03.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.47, for a total value of $2,534,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,936,987.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,300,816 shares of company stock worth $353,103,269. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

