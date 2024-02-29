Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IOT. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Samsara from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Samsara from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Samsara from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Samsara from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Samsara from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.56.

Samsara Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Samsara stock opened at $33.20 on Monday. Samsara has a 52-week low of $16.08 and a 52-week high of $36.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.98. The firm has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.05 and a beta of 1.55.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Samsara had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $237.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.36 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Samsara will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Samsara

In other news, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 13,495 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total value of $458,695.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 319,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,852,293.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Samsara news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 9,628 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total value of $329,566.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 717,162 shares in the company, valued at $24,548,455.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 13,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total transaction of $458,695.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 319,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,852,293.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,804,211 shares of company stock valued at $60,400,850 in the last quarter. Insiders own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Samsara by 1,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Samsara by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Featured Articles

