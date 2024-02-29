SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,152 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in SAP were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. FMR LLC grew its position in SAP by 2.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,864,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $758,364,000 after buying an additional 122,135 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in SAP by 58.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $524,270,000 after buying an additional 1,729,492 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SAP by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,750,865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $283,862,000 after buying an additional 238,039 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in SAP by 1.7% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,362,893 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $305,569,000 after buying an additional 38,625 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in SAP by 230.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,173,000 after buying an additional 969,505 shares during the period. 4.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SAP alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on SAP shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SAP from $156.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of SAP from $147.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.50.

SAP Stock Performance

Shares of SAP stock opened at $186.71 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.15. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $113.00 and a 52 week high of $189.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. SAP had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 9.54%. On average, equities research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP Profile

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.