SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,917 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 280.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $251.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $251.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at SBA Communications

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Jason V. Silberstein sold 16,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.44, for a total value of $4,205,819.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,639,699.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other SBA Communications news, Chairman Steven E. Bernstein sold 46,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.10, for a total transaction of $11,523,607.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 56,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,084,131.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason V. Silberstein sold 16,465 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.44, for a total value of $4,205,819.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,639,699.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,146 shares of company stock valued at $20,867,284. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $205.16 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.27. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $185.23 and a 12-month high of $267.42. The firm has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.58.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.11 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 18.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

SBA Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 73.75%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.