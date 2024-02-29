Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) Short Interest Update

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 48.6% from the January 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.0 days.

Schindler Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SHLRF opened at $251.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $235.07 and a 200-day moving average of $219.55. Schindler has a twelve month low of $188.51 and a twelve month high of $257.87.

About Schindler

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It offers Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator landing doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; Schindler Ahead AdScreen that delivers messages on a special screen inside the elevator; and Schindler Ahead MediaScreen, an in-car media solution for elevators.

