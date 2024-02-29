Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) Short Interest Update

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 48.6% from the January 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.0 days.
Schindler Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:SHLRF opened at $251.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $235.07 and a 200-day moving average of $219.55. Schindler has a twelve month low of $188.51 and a twelve month high of $257.87.
About Schindler
