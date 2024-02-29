Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Fidelity National Information Services in a report issued on Monday, February 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Cantwell now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $4.70 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.41. The consensus estimate for Fidelity National Information Services’ current full-year earnings is $4.85 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

FIS has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.56.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE FIS opened at $66.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.41. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12 month low of $46.91 and a 12 month high of $68.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.95, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.95.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.32 per share, with a total value of $44,335.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,286.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIS. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 332.1% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

See Also

