Sempra (NYSE:SRE) CEO Jeffrey W. Martin Sells 50,703 Shares

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 50,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $3,595,856.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Sempra Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:SRE opened at $70.67 on Thursday. Sempra has a 12-month low of $63.75 and a 12-month high of $79.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.68.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. This is an increase from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Sempra’s payout ratio is presently 49.69%.

Several analysts have weighed in on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Sempra from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.83.

Institutional Trading of Sempra

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 68,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,673,000 after buying an additional 34,348 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra by 93.7% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Sempra by 114.4% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 32,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 17,491 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Sempra by 94.2% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 186,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,264,000 after purchasing an additional 90,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

Further Reading

