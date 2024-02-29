Sempra (SRE) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 20th

Sempra (NYSE:SREGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.62 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

Sempra has increased its dividend by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 20 years. Sempra has a dividend payout ratio of 46.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sempra to earn $5.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.2%.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $70.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.68. Sempra has a 52 week low of $63.75 and a 52 week high of $79.51.

Sempra (NYSE:SREGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 50,703 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $3,595,856.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $2,421,677.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 50,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $3,595,856.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sempra in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sempra during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SRE. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.83.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

