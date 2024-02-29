Sempra (SRE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.62 on April 15th

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.62 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a boost from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

Sempra has raised its dividend by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. Sempra has a dividend payout ratio of 46.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Sempra to earn $5.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.2%.

SRE stock opened at $70.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.72. Sempra has a 12 month low of $63.75 and a 12 month high of $79.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.50 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sempra from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.83.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $2,421,677.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sempra news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 50,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $3,595,856.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $2,421,677.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sempra by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Sempra by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

