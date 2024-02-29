Seres Therapeutics (MCRB) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 5th. Analysts expect Seres Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter.

Shares of Seres Therapeutics stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,293,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,654,512. The company has a market capitalization of $179.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.31. Seres Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $6.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCRB. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 4.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 90,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 23.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 3,997 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 572,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after buying an additional 4,282 shares in the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.20.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics company, develop microbiome therapeutics to treat the modulation of the colonic microbiome. It develops a novel class of biological drugs that are designed to treat by modulating the microbiome to restore health by repairing the function of a disrupted microbiome to a non-disease state.

