Shaftesbury Capital PLC (LON:SHC) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 1.65 Per Share

Shaftesbury Capital PLC (LON:SHC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.65 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This is an increase from Shaftesbury Capital’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shaftesbury Capital Trading Up 0.3 %

Shaftesbury Capital stock opened at GBX 122.09 ($1.55) on Thursday. Shaftesbury Capital has a 1-year low of GBX 101.90 ($1.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 139.70 ($1.77). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 405.67 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 131.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 122.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.03) price target on shares of Shaftesbury Capital in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

About Shaftesbury Capital

Shaftesbury Capital PLC ("Shaftesbury Capital") is the leading central London mixed-use REIT and is a constituent of the FTSE-250 Index. Our property portfolio, valued at £4.9 billion at June 2023, extends to 2.9 million square feet of lettable space across the most vibrant areas of London's West End.

