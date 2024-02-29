SHAPE Australia Co. Limited (ASX:SHA) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

SHAPE Australia Co. Limited (ASX:SHA – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from SHAPE Australia’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.

SHAPE Australia Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.55, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.13.

About SHAPE Australia

SHAPE Australia Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, fit-out, and refurbishment of commercial properties in Australia. It also offers new builds, facade restorations, modular construction, and sustainable spaces. The company serves commercial, education, government, retail, and health sectors.

