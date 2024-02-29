Shelley Powell Sells 16,400 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Stock

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 16,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.84, for a total value of C$751,776.00.

Shelley Powell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 20th, Shelley Powell sold 9,452 shares of Suncor Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.60, for a total value of C$402,655.20.

Suncor Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

Suncor Energy stock opened at C$45.96 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$43.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$44.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.93. The firm has a market cap of C$59.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.51. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of C$37.09 and a twelve month high of C$48.26.

Suncor Energy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 35.22%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SU. TD Securities boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. CIBC lowered their price target on Suncor Energy from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Suncor Energy from C$74.00 to C$57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Suncor Energy from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$53.40.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

