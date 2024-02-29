Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Acquires 1,729 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC raised its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,629 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after buying an additional 10,252,257 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 1,151.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,117,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,503,547,000 after buying an additional 6,548,396 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Salesforce by 30.2% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,065,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $401,215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.61, for a total value of $2,556,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,469,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.61, for a total value of $2,556,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,469,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.00, for a total transaction of $701,409.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,391,907. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,300,816 shares of company stock worth $353,103,269 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM stock traded down $3.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $296.32. 3,829,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,221,381. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.98 and a 52-week high of $303.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.03.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

