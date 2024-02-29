Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Boosts Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Evergy by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 8,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Evergy by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,784 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 345,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,198,000 after purchasing an additional 65,475 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 184,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,793,000 after purchasing an additional 8,093 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,325,000. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Evergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Guggenheim cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Evergy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.25.

NYSE EVRG traded up $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $50.22. The company had a trading volume of 76,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,798,567. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $63.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.6425 per share. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 86.82%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

