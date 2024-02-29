Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAYX. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,311,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,123,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,940,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Paychex by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,591,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,040,000 after buying an additional 142,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 272,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,517,000 after buying an additional 40,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PAYX shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. UBS Group started coverage on Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $123.00 price target (down previously from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $1,920,353.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at $644,829.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,865,924.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,690 shares in the company, valued at $9,966,625.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $1,920,353.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,829.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $122.92. The company had a trading volume of 68,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,913. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.09 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.95.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.37% and a net margin of 31.62%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.11%.

Paychex declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Paychex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.