Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Grows Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 2,089.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,150,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052,384 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,092,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,013 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 471.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 593,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,694,000 after purchasing an additional 489,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 57.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,233,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,446,000 after purchasing an additional 449,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Molson Coors Beverage

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, CFO Tracey Joubert sold 2,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total value of $167,285.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,654,679.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

NYSE:TAP traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.70. The stock had a trading volume of 51,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,949. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.52. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $49.32 and a 12-month high of $70.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.82.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Molson Coors Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on TAP shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Molson Coors Beverage

About Molson Coors Beverage

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.