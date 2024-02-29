Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Invests $818,000 in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 37 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total transaction of $1,295,391.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,884,566.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,468 shares of company stock valued at $28,769,333. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

ORLY traded down $7.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,085.08. 14,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,390. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,004.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $965.35. The company has a market cap of $64.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.86. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $795.74 and a twelve month high of $1,098.95.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 139.01%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,060.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,080.00 to $1,149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,056.44.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

