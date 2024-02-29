Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Invests $916,000 in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,556 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the third quarter worth $7,746,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 693,538 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $40,822,000 after buying an additional 27,870 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 7.1% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,534 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 116.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,585 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after buying an additional 19,170 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 8.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,696,115 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $217,553,000 after buying an additional 283,786 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on PFGC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.75.

Performance Food Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of PFGC stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.24. 8,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 852,532. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $52.32 and a 12 month high of $76.76. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.55.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The food distribution company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

