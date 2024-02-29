Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Invests $949,000 in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARMK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Aramark by 31.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Aramark by 17.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Aramark by 35.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aramark in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Aramark by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,897,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,358,000 after buying an additional 198,530 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ARMK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Aramark from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Aramark from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.32.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Marc A. Bruno sold 27,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $743,666.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 225,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,018,165.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Aramark Stock Performance

ARMK traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $30.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,300,584. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.47. Aramark has a 12 month low of $23.55 and a 12 month high of $31.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Aramark had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Aramark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.90%.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

