Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Makes New $1.05 Million Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,473 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,819,108 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,774,723,000 after acquiring an additional 868,582 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,416,857 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,578,184,000 after purchasing an additional 392,811 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.9% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,306,455 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,865,614,000 after purchasing an additional 863,026 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.7% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,115,353 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,347,119,000 after purchasing an additional 185,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BA. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $306.00 to $279.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.63.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $205.71. 541,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,808,273. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $176.25 and a 12-month high of $267.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $220.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.53. The firm has a market cap of $125.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.27, a P/E/G ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.56.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.75) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

