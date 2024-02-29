Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 8,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth $618,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 92.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth $37,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 85.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 177.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston Stock Up 0.6 %

LW traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $101.57. The company had a trading volume of 29,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,198. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.25 and a 52 week high of $117.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.91.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 18.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.11.

View Our Latest Research Report on Lamb Weston

About Lamb Weston

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.