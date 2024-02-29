Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Purchases 2,691 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 224.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,891 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,019,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,064,642,000 after purchasing an additional 88,158 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,531,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,008,362,000 after buying an additional 119,907 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,337,453 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $978,808,000 after buying an additional 60,733 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,350,325 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $639,853,000 after buying an additional 37,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,059,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $560,590,000 after buying an additional 67,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.29.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.5 %

MSI traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $333.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,675. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $320.45 and its 200-day moving average is $303.19. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.85 and a 1 year high of $334.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 441.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.48%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

