Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Purchases New Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 28,446 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.27.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

NYSE WMB traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.70. 283,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,919,576. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.70 and its 200-day moving average is $34.79. The company has a market capitalization of $43.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $37.45.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.32%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

