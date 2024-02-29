Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 1,600 Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LRCX. Sora Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth $13,789,000. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 4,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,297,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. increased its stake in Lam Research by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 6,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total transaction of $6,037,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,399,537.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total transaction of $6,037,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,399,537.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 2,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.09, for a total transaction of $1,596,191.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,201 shares in the company, valued at $4,651,308.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,023 shares of company stock valued at $18,226,562 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on LRCX. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $710.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $900.00 to $935.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $793.27.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lam Research

Lam Research Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ LRCX traded up $7.97 on Thursday, hitting $930.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,889. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $467.02 and a 1-year high of $955.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $831.04 and its 200 day moving average is $723.29. The firm has a market cap of $122.01 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.50.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.71 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.94%.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.