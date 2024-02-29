Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Sells 25,798 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 51.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,357 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,798 shares during the quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix in the third quarter worth approximately $2,672,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in Nutanix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,135,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Nutanix by 641.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 57,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 49,465 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Nutanix by 1,038.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 102,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 93,934 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Nutanix by 459.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 44,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 36,813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

NTNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Nutanix from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Nutanix from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $49.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

In other Nutanix news, insider Tyler Wall sold 35,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $1,649,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,492.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 87,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $4,013,490.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,781,061.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $1,649,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,492.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,229 shares of company stock valued at $7,276,868 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NTNX traded up $2.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 902,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,665,156. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.93. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.34 and a 12 month high of $63.42. The stock has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.73 and a beta of 1.27.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $565.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.82 million. On average, analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

