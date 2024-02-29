Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Sells 28,024 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 49.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 28,024 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRO traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $24.20. The company had a trading volume of 308,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,652,566. The company has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $29.56.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 17.19%.

Marathon Oil declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 1st that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas producer to buy up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on MRO shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Monday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.16.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

