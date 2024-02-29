Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Takes $1.03 Million Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,516 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $915,360,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,556,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,002 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 159.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,379,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $471,619,000 after purchasing an additional 847,651 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at $178,667,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 206.7% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 789,876 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $270,090,000 after acquiring an additional 532,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ISRG. Mizuho increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $318.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.60.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $387.60. 90,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,656,184. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $222.65 and a twelve month high of $392.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $365.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $320.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.37.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total value of $740,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $9,373,093.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total value of $740,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,373,093.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 481 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.09, for a total value of $185,709.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,054.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,965 shares of company stock worth $43,140,714 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

