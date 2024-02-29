Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Takes $877,000 Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,780 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $877,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 642.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HubSpot news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total transaction of $591,090.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,407,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other HubSpot news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total transaction of $591,090.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,407,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.84, for a total transaction of $4,724,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 536,811 shares in the company, valued at $298,381,026.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,055 shares of company stock valued at $10,769,930. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on HUBS. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $660.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of HubSpot from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $631.54.

HubSpot Price Performance

NYSE HUBS traded up $1.16 on Thursday, reaching $613.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,684. The firm has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a PE ratio of -172.59 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $589.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $522.81. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $356.07 and a 52 week high of $660.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Further Reading

