Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Takes Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,918 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 105 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Cigna Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CI traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $332.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $97.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $316.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $298.19. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $240.50 and a 52 week high of $347.14.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $51.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.91 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 28.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total transaction of $12,760,149.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,321 shares in the company, valued at $110,394,985.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total transaction of $12,760,149.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,321 shares in the company, valued at $110,394,985.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total transaction of $1,608,446.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,668.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,424 shares of company stock worth $20,347,634. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Cigna Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.15.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

