Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their overweight rating on shares of Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $93.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a sell rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $84.82.

Shift4 Payments Stock Up 11.8 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shift4 Payments

FOUR stock opened at $85.87 on Wednesday. Shift4 Payments has a fifty-two week low of $42.91 and a fifty-two week high of $87.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.59.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 358.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1,873.9% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Further Reading

