Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their overweight rating on shares of Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $93.00 price target on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a sell rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $84.82.
Shift4 Payments Stock Up 11.8 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shift4 Payments
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 358.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1,873.9% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.
About Shift4 Payments
Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.
Further Reading
